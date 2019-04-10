Welcome to Darwin Mail!
Enhance Gmail to get your Google Inbox features back. Productivity awaits!
An evolutionary way to work with your emails.
Data
Darwin does not store any of your data on our servers. Simply log out and all your email data goes with you.
Privacy
Your privacy is important. Darwin will never record, distribute or sell your personal data to any third parties.
Security
Darwin is hosted over a HTTPS connection. All communication is encrypted.
Evolving with you
Darwin is constantly being updated with new features. Let us know of anything you would like added.
Snooze Emails
Running late? Or need to forget about an email for now? Snooze your emails and take care of them later.
Dark Mode
A sleek and less distracting option for managing your email & todos while ensuring you're at your most productive.
Custom Backgrounds
Choose a custom Unsplash HD background to be displayed behind all your emails, ensuring you feel at home in your Inbox.
Undo Send
Do you ever wish you could take back what you just said in that email?
Reminders
Clear your mind with our reminders feature. Jot down your reminder so you don't forget about it.
Update Signature
Update your email signature from Darwin Mail with ease via our custom editor.
Templates
Create multiple email templates (product launch, feedback, promotion, testing, recruiting etc) and use them in your emails to save you loads of time.
Testimonials
@DarwinMailApp You guys are awesome! It feels just like Inbox. #gmail #inbox— Badlanz (@Badlanz) April 10, 2019
Darwin is a good name, I remembered it without thinking— Graeme 📬 (@graeme_fulton) January 16, 2019
@DarwinMailApp is a good replacement for Inbox, and the creator is constantly updating it.— Sunny Singh ⚡️ (@sunnysinghio) January 8, 2019
Woooow that looks so good!! 💪👌🔥— Danielle 🇭🇺 (@dinkydani21) April 17, 2019
Was about to jump on the superhuman train buuuut I’m a disproportionate believer in serendipity. Excited to check it out (and congrats!) 🙌— Daisy Onubogu (@Madame_Daisy) April 19, 2019
AWESOME!— Fajar Siddiq 🏝🇸🇬👨🏻💻 (@fajarsiddiqFS) April 19, 2019
Pricing
- Manage unlimited emails
- Snooze emails
- Advanced search
- Update your signature
- Email word count
- Keyboard shortcuts
- 24 hour support
- 7 Day FREE TRIAL
- Everything in the free plan
- Reminders
- Templates
- Undo send
- Dark mode
- Custom backgrounds
- Distraction free email mode
- Multiple accounts (coming soon)
- Priority support
- 7 Day FREE TRIAL
- Everything in the free plan
- Reminders
- Templates
- Undo send
- Dark mode
- Custom backgrounds
- Distraction free email mode
- Multiple accounts (coming soon)
- Priority support
FAQs
-
How does Darwin Mail work?
So what happens exactly is:
- The user logs into DarwinMail.app,
- DarwinMail makes a login request to Google's servers,
- Google logs the user in,
- DarwinMail asks for the users emails at which point this data is rendered in the user's browser.
None of this email data is stored on DarwinMail's servers. There is no need! Think of all the space it would take up and the time that would be spent retrieving the data.
Google's API & servers do the heavy lifting. DarwinMail allows you to view your emails just like Inbox, and hopefully provides (or will soon provide) the same kind of functionality :)
How does DarwinMail technically work?
The follwing is taken straight from Google's documentation, describing the exact process.
This document explains how to implement OAuth 2.0 authorization to access Google APIs from a JavaScript web application. OAuth 2.0 allows users to share specific data with an application while keeping their usernames, passwords, and other information private. For example, an application can use OAuth 2.0 to obtain permission from users to store files in their Google Drives.
This OAuth 2.0 flow is called the implicit grant flow. It is designed for applications that access APIs only while the user is present at the application. These applications are not able to store confidential information.
In this flow, your app opens a Google URL that uses query parameters to identify your app and the type of API access that the app requires. You can open the URL in the current browser window or a popup. The user can authenticate with Google and grant the requested permissions. Google then redirects the user back to your app. The redirect includes an access token, which your app verifies and then uses to make API requests.
Please feel free to check out the official documentation from Google for further reading.
-
What data do you access about me?
WE NEVER store any email data that belongs to you. Google has verified our compliance via a lengthy audit!
- Manage mailbox labels — this allows DarwinMail to add and remove labels (inbox, snoozed, spam, etc) to your emails.
- Manage your sensitive mail settings — this allows DarwinMail to update settings such as your forwarding address and aliases.
- Manage you basic mail settings — this allows DarwinMail to update settings such as your signature and out of office reply.
- View and modify but not delete your email — this allows DarwinMail to create your email (when you use the compose functionality), modify your email, and send your email (when you click the send button). This also allows you to update and save drafts.
Please feel free to check out the official documentation from Google for further reading.
-
Why would we use Darwin Mail over competitors?
WE NEVER store any email data that belongs to you.
- We will not sell your data, abuse our power or ignore your requests...
- Because we respect your privacy.
- We understand that the product can only become great if each & every suggestion is listened to.
- We have a public roadmap, public changelog, and open lines of communication.
- The primary focus of Darwin Mail is to help you be productive. Each and every change is made for that sole reason.
Please feel free to check out our roadmap and our our changelog.
-
Are you verified & authenticated by Google?
Yes, DarwinMail is verified by Google!
What does that mean?
DarwinMail basically sits on top of Google's servers and displays the data in the same manner (and in time using the exact same features + more) as Inbox did.
Darwin does not store any of your email data whatsoever. In fact, if it did, Google would have asked me to audit the tool - but they instead granted me Google verification. It took them almost a month to break down DarwinMail and make sure it did not store any user email data.
If you have any questions on the verification process, please ask me! Or look here and here at the official Google documentation.
-
What browsers do you support?
We currently support several browsers. Darwin Mail has been tested on the latest versions of Chrome (76), Firefox (68) & Opera (58). But we are constantly making improvements to DarwinMail.
If you would like to make a suggestion of your own, please give us feedback.
-
Do you plan on building mobile apps?
Yes, absolutely! Thank you for asking.
I'm currently working on the web app. With our Product Hunt release, our being on the front page of Hacker News, and all the suggestions and feedback coming in, I should have enough information to make DarwinMail extremely stable.
After it has achieved this stability, I will create mobile apps.
-
I have a suggestion! No, wait, I have a bug!
Thank you so much for your interest in DarwinMail.
If you want to help us debug the issue - please..
- Right click -> press inspect -> click the Console button... As described here
- Then tell us what messages you see logged (2. showThreads start.. etc - if any!) (better yet - screenshot?)
- We will be able to figure out your issue then!
PS: If your issue is that you're not seing your snoozed emails/reminders from gmail in Darwin Mail that is because Google does not allow access to their snoozed items - so I have to create a new label for Darwin Mail!
Let us know what feature you would like implemented or what bug you have found!